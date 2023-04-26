Ugbade Reveals Golden Eaglets’ Target At 2023 U-17 AFCON

Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade, has said that his team’s target at the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations is to pick one of the available World Cup tickets.

The Eaglets are in Group B with Zambia, Morocco and South Africa.

They will kickoff their campaign against Zambia on Sunday, April 30.

Speaking in a video posted on NFF’s Twitter handle, Ugbade also disclosed that they will do everything possible to emerge champions.

“We had the MRI, the hospitality of the people has been wonderful,” Ugbade said.

“We’ve been preparing for the past 10 months and we’ve done so good in Ghana (WAFU B qualifiers) we did very well, coming first and winning the trophy.

“And as you know Nigeria has participated in World Cup competitions at this level and I was the first in the world to be captain of Nigeria that won it for the first time in China 1985.

“Our aim is to at least qualify for the World Cup and win the trophy if possible.”

The 2023 U-17 AFCON will be held in…