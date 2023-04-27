Ancelotti Reacts To Madrid’s Shock 4-2 Defeat To Girona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said his players were nervous in Tuesday’s shock 4-2 defeat at Girona.

Argentine forward Valentín Castellanos scored Girona’s four goals while Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez got Madrid’s goals.

Castellanos has become the first player to score four goals in a single LaLiga game against Madrid in the 21st century.

The implication of the result means Madrid could go 14 points behind Barcelona, who will take on Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

“It was a tough night,” Ancelotti said in his post-match remarks.

“Whenever you lose like this, it’s a tough night. We were very poor defensively and that was what decided the game. We did a good job with the ball, especially early on. Then they hit us with two goals on the counter and we tried to get back into the game with individual moments, not as a team.

“We were individually poor and the defensive side of things, which has been great in recent games, was nowhere to be seen today.

“The…