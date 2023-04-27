Chukwueze In Full Action As Villarreal Rally To Beat Espanyol

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for the entire duration of the game as Villarreal rallied to beat Espanyol 4-2 in their LaLiga clash on Thursday night.

Chukwueze put up an impressive performance in the encounter played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

It was the Yellow Submarine’s first win in three league outings.

Quique Setien side went behind on the stroke of half time when Javi Puado netted for the visitors.

The hosts rallied back with Etienne Capoue equalising on 53 minutes.

Villarreal took the lead for the first time in the game 10 minutes later through Dani Parejo.

Joselu then equalised for Espanyol in the 73rd minute.

Nicolas Jackson and Capoue scored later for Villarreal to make the points save.

Chukwueze has scored six goals in 30 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…