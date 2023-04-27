Exclusive: CACC: Rivers United Can Shock Young African In Tanzania – Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic Rivers United can overturn the two-goal deficit against Young African in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Recall that the Port Harcourt club face a daunting task in their bid to secure a place in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup after they went down to a 2-0 home defeat against their opponent in Uyo on Sunday.

Eguma’s side will have to score three goals without conceding in the second leg this weekend at the Benjamin Nkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam to scale through.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that Rivers United can turn the game around against their Tanzanian counterpart.

“They may be down but not out completely because I am still optimistic they can overturn the two-goal deficit against Young African in Tanzania.

” Impossible they say is nothing. If Young African can beat Rivers United in Nigeria why can’t they do the same thing in Tanzania.

“I am very sure the…