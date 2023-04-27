Gakpo Delighted With Victory Over West Ham

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo hailed an important victory for his side against West Ham United.

Despite going a goal down, the Reds rallied back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Gakpo and Joel Matip.

The result keeps alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League through a top four finish.

“I’m really pleased,” Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“I think it was a good game from our side.

“We could have scored more but at the end the win was really important and I’m really happy.

“I think you have to stay sharp for 90 minutes [against West Ham] because it’s only one moment they can counter and then they get a goal. But we did really well defensively – at the end they scored one and we scored two. We did great.”

