Hoffenheim Boss Provides Positive Injury Update On Akpoguma

Kevin Akpoguma will be included in Hoffenheim’s matchday squad for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig.

Akpoguma broke his nose following a collision with an opponent in Hoffenheim’s defeat to FC Cologne last weekend.

The Blues manager, Pellegrino Matarazzo has now confirmed the centre-back is in contention for the away trip to Leipzig.

“Kevin Akpoguma is training with a mask after his nasal bone fracture from the game against FC Cologne and is therefore an option for the game,” Matarazzo was quoted by the club’s official website.

The 28-year-old has made 25 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

Hoffenheim are battling to escape relegation

Matarazzo’s side are seven points away from the drop zone.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.