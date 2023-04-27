Iwobi Features, Aribo Benched As Relegation Threatened Everton, Southampton Lose At Home

Alex Iwobi saw 90 minutes of action as struggling Everton were hammered 4-1 by Newcastle United at Goodison in Thursday’s Premier League game.

Everton are in 19th place in the league table with five games left to play.

On their part the Magpies, on 62 points, are third on the log.

A brace from Callum Wilson and goals from Joelinton and Jacob Murphy earned Newcastle the comfortable win.

Dwight McNeil got Everton’s goal 10 minutes from the end of the game.

At St. Mary’s Southampton’s hopes of survival suffered further setback after they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth.

Paul Onuachu was not in Southampton’s squad while Joe Aribo was benched for the game.

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal which further strengthen Bournemouth’s survival hopes.

For Southampton they remain rooted bottom and are six points away from safety.

