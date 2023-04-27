Lampard To Remain As Chelsea’s Caretaker Manager Until End Of Season

Frank Lampard will continue to be Chelsea’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, Sky Sports News reports.

Lampard was appointed on interim bases until the summer on April 6 and will keep his position despite their continued poor form.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to West London rivals Brentford on Wednesday night – Lampard’s fifth defeat from five matches.

The club’s process for a new permanent manager remains ongoing – with Mauricio Pochettino the current frontrunner – and the intention is for him to takeover at the end of the season.

As Sky Sports News reported earlier this week, a decision and an announcement on the next boss is anticipated within the next week.

Chelsea were booed off by disgruntled home supporters at half-time against Brentford, while many fans choose to display their dissatisfaction further by departing Stamford Bridge early.

The numbers surrounding Chelsea’s decline are alarming – they have not won in any competition or on any ground since…