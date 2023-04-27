Man City Were Really Good Against Arsenal -Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says that his team was really good in 4-1 Premier League win Arsenal on Wednesday, April 26 at the Etihad.

The win gave City a massive boost in the Premier League title race.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and John Stones scored for City in the encounter while Rob Holding scored the lone goal for the Gunners.

Guardiola was impressed by his squad’s all round performance in the match.

“I prefer to think they didn’t have their best level because we were really good,” Mancity.com quoted Guardiola as saying

“I prefer to analyse the game not saying they were not good. We were really good. If we play like today we are an incredibly competitive team but there are many good teams around the world.

“To have this mentality, this is the most satisfaction I have as a manager. Of course we want to win but how they behave I am really impressed because I know how difficult it is.”

City have garnered 73 points from 31 Premier League games and they are…