Onyeka Rated Average In Brentford’s Win At Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was rated average for his performance in Brentford’s 2-0 win at struggling Chelsea on Wednesday.

The rating was done by 90min.com and was for every Brentford player that featured.

Onyeka who started the game was later replaced by Brentford’s goal scorer Bryan Mbeumo on 62 minutes.

Commenting on Onyeka’s performance 90min.com wrote:”Shifted between the shuttler and holding roles with Vitaly Janelt, though didn’t particularly succeed at either.”

Chelsea have now suffered fifth straight defeat under interim manager Frank Lampard.

The win took Brentord to ninth place on 47 points while Chelsea remain in 11th in the league table.

