Osimhen’s Entourage Denies Contact With PSG

Victor Osimhen’s entourage have denied reports of contact with Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda and PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos were reported to have agreed on a move for the forward this week.

“Everything that is being said is false. It’s early to talk about the transfer window. A lot of people are trying to destabilize at this point. There is nothing,” His representatives said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

The Nigeria international, who is the top scorer in Serie A, has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the player.

Osimhen is said to favour a move to the Premier League.

Napoli value the talented forward at around €150m.

