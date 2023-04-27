Serie A: Udinese confirms Success injury

Isaac Success is expected to spend time on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in Udinese’s 3-0 victory against Cremonese last weekend.

The Nigeria international scored one of the goals for the Little Zebras in the game.

It was his first goal for Udinese in around a year.

“Udinese Calcio announces that the player Isaac Success , following the tests carried out, reported a muscle injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

The 27-year-old is now expected to miss Udinese’s trip to Leece this this weekend.

He is also doubtful for the home clash against Napoli on May 2.

