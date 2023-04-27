Tottenham Vs Manchester United: predictions, Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: The hosts will need to win this game to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

After consecutive losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle in the previous two rounds, Spurs’ chances do indeed appear poor.

Even worse than the losses was how they came about, which was particularly upsetting for the team’s supporters.

The fact that Tottenham gave up nine goals over their previous two games sufficiently reveals their recent horrific performance and the atmosphere in the locker room.

Even though Ryan Mason is only the team’s interim manager, his leadership of the group over the past few weeks has been despicable.

Tottenham have only won one of their last five league games and are now six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United,…