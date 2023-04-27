We Are Here To Win The Trophy

Golden Eaglets forward Light Eke has said the team’s target is to win this year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria.

The Eaglets arrived Constantine, Algeria, venue of their group games.

Nduka Ugbade side will take on Zambia, Morocco and South Africa in Group B.

They will kickoff their campaign against Zambia on Sunday, April 30.

Speaking about the chances of the Eaglets, Eke expressed confidence that based on their preparations they will emerge champions.

“Based on our preparation I know that we are very ready for this tournament,” Eke said on NFF TV. “In our group we have opponents that we know and who are very good.

“But like I said based on our preparation we came here knowing that we are going to win the trophy and also qualify for the World Cup.

“So all we are going to do is play according to the coaches instructions and give our best throughout the…