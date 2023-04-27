Women’s UCL: Oshoala Helps Barcelona Overcome Chelsea To Reach Third Straight Final

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was in action as Barcelona overcame Chelsea to qualify for a third consecutive UEFA women’s Champions League final.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea in the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday.

However, the draw was enough for Barcelona to go through 2-1 on aggregate after they won the first leg 1-0 in London.

Oshoala was on from the start before which was replaced in the 60th minute.

Caroline Hansen gave Barcelona the lead in the 64th minute before Guro Reiten equalised for Chelsea on 67 minutes.

Barcelona will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final billed for Saturday, June 3rd.

In their first leg semi-final meeting in Germany, Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw against Wolfsburg.

The reverse fixture comes up on Monday, May 1st at the Emirates stadium.

Barcelona won their only women’s Champions League title in 2021 when they thrashed Chelsea 4-0.

