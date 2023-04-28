2023 U-17 AFCON: Youngster Quadry Elated To Make Golden Eaglets Squad

Golden Eaglets defender, Adewale Quadry is thrilled to make Nigeria’s squad to the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria.

Quadry is among the 26 youngsters named in the team by head coach, Nduka Ugbade.

“It’s unbelievable that I made the Golden Eaglets team to the 2023 U-17 AFCON tournament,” the young defender

told Eaglets’ media officer, Francis Achi.

The Nigerian boys, who are gunning for a third title in Algeria are drawn in Group B with Zambia, Morocco and South Africa.

Quadry and his teammates will start their campaign against Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine on Sunday.

Ugbade’s boys will face Morocco in their second group game three days later.

The Eaglets last group game is against South Africa on Sunday , May 7.

The top four teams in the competition will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup which will run from November 10 to December 2.

