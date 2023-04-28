2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Thrash Skylink FC 5-0 In Friendly

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated academy side, Skylink FC 5-0 in a friendly at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, Abuja on Friday.

The match is in preparation for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ba’akaka Ali scored twice in the encounter while Samson Lawal found the net once against the Jos based side.

The Flying Eagles are in Group D of the 2023 U-20 World Cup with Brazil, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

The 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11.

The Flying Eagles were runners-up at the tournament in Saudi Arabia 1989 and Netherlands 2005.

