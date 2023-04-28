Balogun Ruled Out For Rest Of Season With Injury

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has been ruled out for the rest of season due to injury.

This was disclosed by Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth during Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Championship tie with Stoke City.

“We have got a very good squad available now and did not pick any injuries up at Burnley which was brilliant,” Ainsworth told reporters.

“Only Ossie Kakay and Leon Balogun will be out for the rest of the season and I am gutted for them as they are both brilliant professionals.”

Balogun joined QPR last summer on a free transfer and was a mainstay in their defence, starting 12 league games and scoring one goal before he was sidelined with injury.

