Beyond Limits Football Academy Learned With Fed Cup

Beyond Limits Football Academy of Ikenne – the feeder team of NPFL side Remo Stars featured in 2023 Federation Cup and impressed even with their minnows tag. Despite losing their Round of 64 match 4-0 to Nigeria National League side, Warri Wolves, at Awka City Stadium on Wednesday, April 26, they will continue to hold their heads high.

Parading school children, the team gave a good account of themselves but, Warri Wolves’ experience prevailed.

In this exclusive interview with Completesports.com, Beyond Limits Football Academy coach, Ajibolade Olumide, reiterates the objective of the academy team’s participation in the 2023 Federation Cup.

Interview By Chigozie Chukwuleta, in Awka.



Excerpts……

Completesports.com: How would you appraise your Round of 64 encounter with Warri Wolves?

Olumide: We came here [Awka City Stadium] with an objective. The…