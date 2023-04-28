Bochum Vs Dortmund – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Bochum vs Dortmund – VfL Bochum will be hoping for a better outcome after their most recent match against VfL Wolfsburg ended in a 1-5 Bundesliga 1 loss.

VfL Bochum had 54% of the possession in that game and made 23 attempts on goal, scoring only one. Moritz Broschinski scored for VfL Bochum in the 68th minute.

Wolfsburg had 15 shots at goal at the other end, with five of those being on target. VfL Wolfsburg scored goals through Mattias Svanberg (10′, 56′), Jakub Kamiski (21′), Patrick Wimmer (33′), and Luca Waldschmidt (77′).

Also Read: Lampard To Remain As Chelsea’s Caretaker Manager Until End Of Season

In each of their last six games, VfL Bochum have scored a goal, continuing a long streak of prolific goal-scoring. During that time, they have scored an overall total of eight goals while having 10 goals scored against them.

Putting aside previous…