Garnacho Signs New Five-Year Deal At Man United

Argentine winger, Alejandro Garnacho, has signed a new contract with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 18 year old signed a five year extension deal at the club which will last till June 30 2028.

The youngster has been impressive when given minutes for the Red Devils this season with two goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games.

Garnacho joined the Manchester United academy in 2020 from Athletico Madrid’s youth system signing his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

He has scored five goals and six assists in 32 matches across all competitions for United this season.

Manchester United are currently fourth position in the Premier League table with a total of 60 points after 31 games.

