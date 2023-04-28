Maguire Getting Playing Time At United Because Of Huge Transfer Fee —Rojo

Former Manchester United Argentine defender, Marcos Rojo, has revealed that Harry Maguire is only getting playing time with the Premier League giants because of his huge transfer fee.

Rojo claimed Maguire was making “huge mistakes” but kept getting playing time.

Maguire arrived at United in 2019 in an £80m deal from Leicester which remains the record for the most money spent on a defender.

Many United fans have lost patience with the club captain, who has fallen down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order.

Maguire has started just seven Premier League games this season, sitting behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof for selection.

During his first season, he started every league game, mostly alongside Victor Lindelof.

It meant Rojo’s game time was restricted, playing just nine times in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign before his loan switch to Boca Juniors.

Rojo has now detailed his fury at being left out by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when…