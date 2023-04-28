Onazi: Osimhen Is Serie A Best Player

Former Lazio midfileder, Ogenyi Onazi has stated that Victor Osimhen should be rewarded with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in Serie A this season.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the world this season.

The Nigeria international is currently the leading scorer in Serie A with 21 goals.

The 24-year-old is on course to become the first African player to win the golden boot award in the Italian top-flight.

Read Also; CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United Arrive Tanzania For Young Africans Clash

Onazi believed his compatriot will be a worthy winner of the MVP award.

“He deserves MVP for what he’s done in Serie A and also for what he’s done this season in the Champions League. I have no doubts,” Onazi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Osimhen continues to grow and will do even better. In Nigeria we have had strikers who have written football history but Osimhen is still a starter and, I think for him only the sky will be the limit.”

The…