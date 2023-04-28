Our Season Will Be Remembered For The 7-0 Win Against Man United — Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp threw a jibe at Manchester United, naming Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over them as his season’s best moment.

The Reds, who are competing for a spot in Europe for next season, have had a challenging season under the leadership of the German coach.

They have seen a significant decline in performance and are currently seventh on the log.

Trailing Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa in the fight for a place in the European competition.

The Reds have had some spectacular moments, such as their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth.

But the 7-0 victory over the Red Devils in March stands out in Klopp’s memory the most.

A resounding victory for the Reds that day at Anfield was made possible with braces from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez as well as a late goal from Roberto Firmino.

And Klopp will remember that with fondness in the future.

“I always thought I would have time for these things after my career. So this…