Spurs Players Could Given Second Chance Under New Coach

Tottenham Hotspur have been incredibly inconsistent this season and their poor form even led to the sacking of manager Antonio Conte. A new manager will be brought in before the summer who will lead the team into next season. That manager will certainly require significant investment in the form of new signings. But are there some current Spurs players who could provide internal solutions?

UCL football is unlikely

Many Spurs players look disinterested on the pitch and their attitude may be at fault for the team’s poor form. Players like Harry Kane have continued to shine, but it has not been enough to deliver a successful season.

Tottenham have a difficult task on their hands just to secure a top-four finish. They have a difficult task on their hands to beat Newcastle United to fourth place. It’s set to be an exciting end to the season, which is one of the main reasons why the league is seen as one of the best in the world. Fans from all over the globe closely follow it…