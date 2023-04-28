Ten Hag Slams Manchester United Players After Draw Against Tottenham

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has accused his players of not doing enough in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

United raced into a 2-0 lead at the break through stellar goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but Spurs rallied to earn a deserved point after Pedro Porro and Son Heung-Min struck in the second half.

Ten Hag’s side struggled in the second half and barely hang on for a point.

“We have had the worst schedule in the Premier League. That will not change. Also a recovery period so we have to take that. It cannot be an excuse,” Ten Hag said after the game.

“The time is enough to recover so our players are in demand to be ready, and today we were not ready. Some thought 90 percent is enough. If we lose focus, that’s why we gave balls away, we didn’t do our jobs in position and then you concede goals. In both goals, it was the case. But more, you lose control of the game.

“You have to bring it every time. I know they are…