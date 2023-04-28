Warri Wolves Targetting Continental Spot In FA Cup’

Head Coach of Nigeria National League (NNL) side Warri Wolves, Jolomi Atune, says that his team’s target in the ongoing 2023 Federation Cup is securing a continental berth, Completesports.com reports.

Atune spoke to Completesports.com after his team mauled young side Beyond Limits Football Academy 4-0 in the Round of 64 of the FA Cup at Awka City Stadium on Wednesday, 26th April.

Warri Wolves led 2-0 at half-time with Shederack Okere and

Micheal Enaruna’s 10th and 18th minutes goals respectively. Izuchukwu Christian made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, while

Nzugbe Ameachi 91st minute goal completed the 4-0 routing of the hapless Beyond Limits Football Academy.

Atune is delighted that Warri Wolves have started well in the 2023 Federation Cup which he sees as an indication of good things ahead for the team.

“I am excited with the result. It was a good game because it is better if you start well. We have started well and God willing, we will go far,” Atune told…