We’ve Studied Nigeria, Brazil, Italy Video

Dominican Republic U-20 side coach, Walter Benitez has revealed that he’s optimistic of getting a positive results against Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Brazil and Italy because has studied video clips of his opponents.

Recall that the debutant will play their first-ever game in a FIFA competition against the Flying Eagles in Mendoza on May 21.

Aside the Flying Eagles, the Dominican Republic will also confront five-time winners Brazil and Italy in Group D.

However, in an interview with BSNSports, Benitez insisted that they fight to secure a good result against Nigeria’s Flying Eagles

“We have to study Italy and Nigeria, which is our first rival to try to find the best ways and get to those games with the best weapons and try to get the best possible result,” Benitez said.

“The important thing is that we are all very happy because we are getting closer to the objective, which is to arrive at that event in the best way and with the best disposition.”

