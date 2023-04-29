Al Hilal Bank On Ighalo For Asian Champions League Glory

Saudi club, Al Hilal will look up to their top striker Odion Ighalo to deliver the goods for them when they take on Japanese side, Urawa Reds in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday (today).

The Blue Waves will host the Japanese in the first leg at the King Fahd International, Riyadh.

The reverse fixture is billed for May 6 at the Saitama Stadium, Tokyo.

Read Also: I Haven’t Been In This Situation In My Career —Sterling Opens Up On Struggles At Chelsea

Ighalo is second top scorer in the competition this season with seven goals.

The Nigerian has a chance to win his second major title with Al Hilal after helping Ramon Diaz’s side claim the league trophy last season.

Al Hilal have won the Asian Champions League trophy twice in the past.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…