Bundesliga: Akpoguma Fails To Rescue Hoffenheim From Defeat Against RB Leipzig

Kevin Akpoguma was in full action as TSG Hoffenheim fell to a 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Akpoguma broke his nose in a collision with an opponent during Hoffenheim’s defeat to FC Cologne last weekend.

The centre-back was passed fit for the game and lasted 90 minutes on the pitch.

The defender was cautioned late in the game.

It was Akpoguma’s ninth yellow card in the Bundesliga this season.

The Nigeria international has made 26 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

Chris Nkunku scored the decisive goal for Leipzig on 28 minutes.

Hoffenheim remain in 14th position on the table with 29 points from 30 games.

