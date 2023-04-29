Cavic To Conduct Swimming Clinics In Lagos, Abuja

Former world record holder and 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist, Milorad Cavic, will be visiting Nigeria to coordinate swimming clinics titled Swim with Milorad Cavic, in Abuja and Lagos.

This is coming at the instance of Insight Sports Limited and supported by the Lagos State government.

Confirming the news, Chief Executive Officer of Insight Sports Limited Idowu Otukoya said the Serb will be teaching the young swimmers the basic technicalities in swimming.

“The essence of inspiration, particularly in sports cannot be overemphasized. This clinic identifies the need to teach future-generation Olympians strategies that will take them to their next level of accomplishment in the sport.”

He said last year’s edition was held only in Lagos. “This year, we have planned something bigger that includes Abuja in order that children, young swimmers will be part of the plan.”

He continued, “the Abuja leg will hold between May 22 – 25, while the Lagos leg will follow…