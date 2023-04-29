Chiellini Backs Inter Milan To Beat AC Milan To Champions League Final Ticket

Former Italy defender, Giorgio Chiellini believes that Inter Milan will overcome AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Both teams have faced each other thrice this season in the Serie A and Coppa Italia with two wins for the Nerazurri and one win for AC Milan.

In an interview with Discord as quoted by Football Italia, Chiellini said he expects Inter to play Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“The Milan Derby will be a balanced semi-final, but if I have to bet €1, I’ll put it on Inter,” Chiellini said

“I think the Nerazurri have an advantage because I see them stronger in this type of match. My prediction for this year’s final is Inter- Manchester City. Here too we are on a razor’s edge because the other semi-finalist Real Madrid are very strong.

“But I think that eventually Manchester City will have to reach the final sooner or later, so I will bet another €1 on the Inter -Manchester City final.”

AC Milan have won the Champions…