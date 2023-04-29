EPL: Welbeck, Gross, Undav Grab Brace Each As Brighton Annihilate Wolves

Brighton showed class, great composure and clinical instinct in front of goal as they thrashed Wolves 6-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross all scored twice as Brighton shrugged off a penalty-shootout loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium last weekend and another defeat on Wednesday at Nottingham Forest in the league.

Brighton went ahead in the sixth minute when Undav tapped in from Welbeck’s flick for his first league goal in England.

Gross ran through and converted a pass from Julio Enciso with a first-time finish in the 13th and scored his second with the goal of the game in the 26th, teeing up the ball himself and smashing home a swerving volley from the edge of the area.

Welbeck headed in a cross from Pervis Estupinan to make it 4-0 in the 39th and the former England striker curled in from the edge of the area in the 48th after Wolves’ defense failed to clear.

Brighton stayed in eighth place but…