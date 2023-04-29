Golden Eaglets Captain Reveals Team’s Ambition

Golden Eaglets captain, Precious Williams has revealed the team’s ambition at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Williams stated that the Golden Eaglets are keen to achieve qualification for the FIFA World Cup, and going for a hat-trick of titles.

“The coaches have done their work to prepare us for the games and we are coming in to use the knowledge they have imparted in us to get what we want to achieve; qualifying for the World Cup and trying to win the tournament,” Williams told CAFonline.

Teams that progress to the semi-finals will automatically earn a slot into the next World Cup to be staged later on in the year and for a tournament they have won five times before, this will be the least expected of the Golden Eaglets.

Meanwhile, for Williams, he hopes that this tournament will be a springboard to a long and illustrious career that will propel him into the Super Eagles in a few…