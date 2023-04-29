I Haven’t Been In This Situation In My Career —Sterling Opens Up On Struggles At Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has said he has never been in the situation he is in at Chelsea before in his football career.

Sterling became the first signing of the Todd Boehly era in a £50million deal back in July.

But has failed to emulate the goalscoring form that made him a regular in Manchester City’s title-winning teams.

The 28-year-old has scored just four Premier League goals this campaign having scored 78 league goals across the last five seasons he had in Manchester.

Speaking on his struggles at the Blues, Sterling in an interview with The Sun said:“Sometimes you have lows. I haven’t been in this situation in my career so far but I am more than up to the challenge.

“We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed. There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can’t understand what has just happened.”

