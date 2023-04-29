Ighalo: I Want To Win Asian Champions League Title With Al Hilal

Odion Ighalo has expressed his desire to win the Asian Champions League trophy with Al Hilal.

Al Hilal will host Japanese side, Urawa Red Diamonds in the first leg of the final contest at the King Fahd International, Riyadh on Saturday (today).

Ighalo is expected to lead the line for Blue Waves in the game.

“We have prepared well throughout this season and played tough matches before the final, which gives us tremendous confidence to give our maximum energy to win the title,” the forward told a press conference ahead of the game.

Ighalo has scored seven goals for Ramon Diaz’s side in the competition this season.

The Nigerian is delighted with the chance to compete in the final and is looking forward to making it a memorable one.

“I will participate in my first final in this tournament and I am very happy about it. I have talked to my fellow players about the previous finals, and we…