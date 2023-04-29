Iheanacho To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury

Leicester City forward,Kelechi Iheanacho is set to miss the remainder of the season as a result of injury.

Iheanacho sustained the injury in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Tuesday.

The Foxes manager, Dean Smith announced the severity of the injury during Friday’s press conference.

“He’s got a tear in his adductor muscle,” Smith informed the media.

“He’s out for a number of weeks. I’m not going to rule him out for the rest of the season, but it’s going to be tough to get him back. Hopefully, we can.”

Iheanacho has scored two goals in his last three appearances for the former Premier League champions.

The 26-year-old played a key role in the equalising goal against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Smith admitted the Nigerian’s injury is a big blow for his side.

“It’s a blow. He came on at half-time against Man City and did ever so well. He played really well in…