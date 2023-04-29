Nantes Suffer Heavy Defeat In French Cup

It was a French Cup final to forget for Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates, as they fell to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Toulouse on Saturday.

Simon was in Nantes’ starting eleven before he was replaced before the beginning of the second half.

Nantes went into Saturday’s final as champions of the French Cup after landing the title last season.

But any hopes of emerging champions again was quashed by Toulouse who landed their first-ever French Cup title.

The newly crowned champions signaled their intent in the final, by racing to a 4-0 first half lead thanks to braces from Logan Costa and Thijs Dallinga.

Nantes pulled a goal back through Ludovic Blas who converted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left.

But just four minutes after Nantes‘ goal, Toulouse got their fifth off the boots of Zakaria Aboukhlal.

