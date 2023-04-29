Olise Bags Ninth Assist Of Season As Palace Edge West Ham

Michael Olise provided his ninth assist in the Premier League this season as Crystal Palace defeated West Ham 4-3 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Only Kevin De Bruyne (16), Bukayo Saka (11) and Leandro Trossard (10) have provided more assists than Olise this season.

After West Ham took the lead in the ninth minute through Tomas Soucek, Palace drew level on 15 minutes thanks to Jordan Ayew with Olise setting him up.

The Black Stars forward finished well after being put through on goal by Olise.

Also on target for Palace was Eberechi Eze, who netted in the 66th minute to put his side 4-2 ahead.

The win took Palace up to 11th on 40 points in the league table.

