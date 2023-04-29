Rivers United Can’t Overturn First Leg Deficit

Former Super Eagles star Ifeanyi Udeze has written off Rivers United chances of overturning their first leg deficit against Young Africans of Tanzania.

Rivers United will hope to keep their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup alive, when they face Young Africans in the quarter-final second leg clash on Sunday in Dar es Salaam.

In the first leg played inside the Godswill Akpabio stadium, Young Africans triumphed 2-0 thanks to a brace from Fiston Mayele.

Ahead of this weekend’s reverse tie, Udeze played down Rivers United’s chances.

“I don’t see Rivers United overturning the first leg deficit,” he said on Brila FM’s Breakfast Show.

“Though I love the confidence of the Rivers United players as they believe they can turn it around because anything can happen. it’s football.

“But as for me I doubt if they can go to Tanzania and beat Young Africa.”

