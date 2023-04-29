The FIFA World Cup Comes To West Africa

I don come again o.

I will never be deterred, nor will I be tired of repeating myself on this particular issue like a broken record.

2034 is 11 years away, but I already have a vision in my sights.

In that year a historic event will take place in West Africa. The whole of Africa, plus 22 other countries of people of African descent, will have prepared the region for 11 years to host the most ambitious ‘pilgrimage’ in human history, a return of the Black person to his roots, through an event that will earn him a new place in an inevitable new World Order emerging from the ongoing global realignment of Civilisations, forces and interests. Those who have eyes can already see.

To start with, the World Cup of football is NOT only about football. A closer look reveals an astonishing reality – the football played during the one-month long period of the 4-yearly ‘feast’ is the least of the activities involved in hosting the event. If Africans did not realise this fact before,…