Three Points Or Nothing -Klopp Speaks Ahead Liverpool Vs Tottenham

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his squad is focused on the upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30 at the Anfield Stadium.

A win over Tottenham could see Liverpool leap into fifth position.

In his pre-match conference, Klopp said he hoped for the best possible conclusion to the season.

“But this part of the season we have to use or we have to be just really focused on the game coming up, that’s in this moment Tottenham,” Liverpoolfc.com quoted Klopp as saying

“Try to win it, try to play in a convincing way, try to be uncomfortable to play against, all these kinds of things. And whatever happens till the end of the season, these last seven, eight, nine, 10 weeks will be very important as well for the next season.”

The Reds are currently in seventh position on the Premier League table with 53 points from 32 games while Tottenham are fifth with 54 points from 33 matches.

