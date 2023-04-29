What Makes My Team Unique

Golden Eaglets head coach Nduka Ugbade has explained what makes his team unique from other country at this year’s U-17 AFCON in Algeria.

The Eaglets will kickoff their campaign against Zambia in Group B on Sunday, 30 April in Constantine.

Other teams in the same group with the Eaglets are Morocco and South Africa.

Nigeria is one of only five countries to have won the title two times in 2001 and 2007.

Ugbade, who captained the Eaglets to win the maiden U-17 World Cup in 1985 in China, believes the unique characteristics in his team will sail them through.

“We are a relentless team, a team that pursues every opponent till the end of the 90 minutes,” he was quoted on cafonline.com.

“We are unique in nature in the way we play.”

The 1994 AFCON winner however admitted that this year’s tournament will be tough.

“It is going to be very difficult, with all due respect to all the teams which have qualified. But, we are not coming here to participate. Everyone knows…