2023 U-17 AFCON: CAF Hails MOTM Lawali Impressive Display Against Zambia

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has hailed Golden Eaglets defender Yahaya Lawali for his Man of the Match performance in Nigeria’s victory against Zambia.

The Golden Eaglets defeated the Young Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 at the Mohammed Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine.

Favour Daniel scored the only goal of the encounter in the 77th minute to give the Eaglets victory.

Read Also: Adenuga @70: Okpekpe Race Organiser Hails Guru’s Impact On Sports Sponsorship

Lawali had a fantastic performance for Nigeria on the right-wing and was almost on the score sheet in the encounter.

CAF extolled the teenager on their Twitter handle.

“What a performance😍 Ladies and gentlemen, Yahaya Danjuma Lawali is the #NGAZAM Total Energies Man of the Match,” the Tweet reads

The Golden Eaglets Morocco will play in their next game on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…