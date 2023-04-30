Ancelotti Optimistic Real Madrid Can Win La Liga Title

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that Real Madrid have to win their six remaining Laliga matches following a 4-2 victory over Almeria on Saturday, April 29 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos (the whites) are eleven points adrift of first placed Barcelona on the League table.

Benzema’s hattrick put Real Madrid 3-0 up by the 42nd minute and Lazaro pulled one back for Almeria five minutes later.

Rodrygo made it 4-1 in the 47th minute of the second half and Lucas Robertone scored another goal for Almeria in the 61st minute.

Ancelotti remains optimistic Real Madrid can still win the league.

“Everything can happen in football,” Real Madrid.com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“We have to focus on ourselves, we’ve got six games left and we have to win them. I know very well what this team is capable of defensively. What I don’t understand is how we’ve conceded six goals in two games.

“It’s a good wake up call as we conceded two goals in a short slump. It…