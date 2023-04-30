Chukwueze Subbed Off As Villarreal Defeat Celta Vigo

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal defeated Celta Vigo 3-1 in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 31 appearance, has netted six goals and bagged five assists this season in the league.

Chukwueze was later substituted in the 63rd minute for Haissem Hassan after an electrifying display.

Villarreal took an early lead in the 2nd through Nicolas Jackson before he grabbed his brace in the 12th minute with a superb goal.

However, Celta Vigo reduced the scoreline to 2-1 through Jorgen Strand Larsen before Ramon Terrats took the game beyond the reach of the visitor with a brilliant goal to secure the three points.

