EPL: Every Game Is A Final For Man City -Alvarez

Argentine striker, Julian Alvarez has said that every remaining Premier League game is a final for Manchester City as they look to win the title race over Arsenal.

Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 on Sunday, April 30 at Craven Cottage.

Erling Haaland scored the first goal in the third minute from the penalty spot and Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham in the 15th minute.

Alvarez scored the winning goal for City in the 36th minute and was named the man of the match.

Alvarez that it was an important victory for the club in the Premier League title race.

“It was a very important win for us today,” Mancity.com quoted Alvarez as saying

“Every game from here on out is a final. Especially after the win against Arsenal, we’ll be able to catch up. We need to keep this going.

“It was really nice to score here, a really important goal at an important point of the match. Really nice to contribute.”

Alvarez has netted eight goals in 25 Premier League appearances this term.

City are…