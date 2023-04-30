Morocco Defeat South Africa To Top Group B

Morocco defeated South Africa 2-0 in their Group B opener at the 2023 U-17 AFCON in Constantine, Algeria on Sunday.

The win saw Morocco replace Golden Eaglets of Nigeria in top spot, courtesy of a superior goals scored in their group opener against South Africa.

Earlier on Sunday the Eagles pipped Zambia 1-0 thanks to Favour Daniel’s second half goal.

After a goalless first half, Morocco broke the deadlocks through Abdelhamid Boudlal and Adam Hanin.

Boudlal scored the penalty spot on 72 minutes after South Africa’s Benjamin Wallis stopped a cross with his hand.

And in the 83rd minute Morocco went 2-0 ahead as Hanin slotted the ball home, after the South African keeper spilled the ball after colliding with his player.

Morocco will take on the Golden Eaglets on Wednesday, May 3rd in their second Group B game.

While it will be a South African affair when Zambia face South Africa also on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…