NPFL: Enyimba Beat El-Kanemi Away; Insurance Extend Unbeaten Steak

Enyimba recorded the only away victory on matchday 16 of the Nigeria Premier Football League courtesy of a 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

The eight-time champions moved to second position on the Group A table following the win.

El-Kanemi Warriors remain rooted to last position on the table and will need to win their remaining two games to escape relegation .

Group A leaders Bendel Insurance extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games after they held their hosts Gombe United to a 0-0 draw at the Pantami Township Stadium.

Monday Odigie’s side are now two games away from equaling the longest unbeaten run (18) in the NPFL held by Akwa United.

At the Akwa City Stadium, Rangers thrashed Wikki Tourists 3-0 to ease their relegation fears.

Chidiebere Nwobodo headed home the opener from a corner-kick on 26 minutes.

The midfileder netted the on 52 minutes after he was set up by Nasiru Auwalu.

Samuel Pam took advantage of a goal mouth scramble to score the third goal…