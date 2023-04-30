Okpekpe Race Organiser Hails Guru’s Impact

Mike Itemuagbor, organiser of the historic Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, has hailed Globacom chief, Mike Adenuga’s giant strides in sports sponsorship as the ‘Guru’ turned 70 on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message, Itemuagbor says the ‘Guru’, as Adenuga is known in the business circle deserves to be celebrated by Nigeria and Nigerians for the giant strides he has made in business and sports.

“Today, we celebrate my Godfather, a rare gem, a quintessential philanthropist, an astute businessman, and a patriotic Nigerian whose journey through life, has been a huge plus to humanity,” wrote Itemuagbor in the congratulatory message.

Itemuagbor says Adenuga is an amazing trailblazer who broke barriers for the common good.

“We thank God for this day, and we pray He grants you many more years in good health and prosperity.”

Also Read: There Is A Conspiracy Against Ronaldo, Girlfriend –Ferreira

Adenuga, through one of his companies, Globacom has been the…